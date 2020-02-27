|
|
|
Owen Ron
(Ronnie Ray) On 16th February 2020
died peacefully at his home.
Much loved husband of Ruth, stepfather of Mike,
step grandfather of
Becky, Hannah and Thomas.
Ron will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to take place at
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, St Anne's On Sea on
Friday 6th March at 10am
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 11.30.
Family flowers only,
but donations in memory
of Ron may be sent for
Cancer Research
c/o the funeral directors.
Further enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS.
01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020