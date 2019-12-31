|
Clayton Ronald (Ron) Dearly loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, not forgetting Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend and confidante.
Gently passed away after a long illness on 22nd December 2019. Who can forget his ready smile and cheeky humour, even in sickness. He will always be missed and forever remembered.
Together again with his wife Edna, who he missed every day since her passing.
A special thanks to all the staff at Amber Banks Nursing Home for their care, kindness and support. Rest peacefully Dad, all our love Sharron, Colin, Jamie, Sara, Steve, Ellie and Gabriella.
His funeral will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Donations in Ron's memory
will be for the
British Diabetes Association.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019