D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
GARRETT Ronald (Ron) Died peacefully in
The Farthings Nursing Home on Sunday January 5th 2020, aged 90 years.
A dearly loved Husband of the late Margaret, much loved Dad of Paul and Susan, dear Father in Law of Gary and Paul's partner Allison and a much loved Grandpa of Tom, Jack and Sean.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday January 27th at 1:15 pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to The British Diabetic Association and or Streetlife. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
