To be announced at a later date
Carleton Crematorium
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ronald Padgett Notice
PADGETT Ronald (Ron) Passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospital on
Friday 8th May 2020,
aged 102 years. Now reunited
with his devoted wife Edna.
A wonderful Dad of Kevin, Stephen, Lynn and the late Keith and a cherished father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Private service to be held at Carleton Crematorium followed by a memorial service or similar at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020
