Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
10:30
Poulton New Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rigby

Notice Condolences

Ronald Rigby Notice
Rigby Ronald 'Ron' Ron, formerly of Harwood, Bolton and of Thornton Cleveleys,
passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
12th April 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted husband of the late Mary Eileen, a much loved dad to Shaun, Mark, and Carl, father-in-law of Viola and also a cherished grandad of Charlotte, Jessica and Natalie. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at Poulton New Cemetery at 10:30am. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. Please be aware that the funeral service will be attended by close family only.
All enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool,
Tel 01253 302525.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -