|
|
|
Rigby Ronald 'Ron' Ron, formerly of Harwood, Bolton and of Thornton Cleveleys,
passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
12th April 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted husband of the late Mary Eileen, a much loved dad to Shaun, Mark, and Carl, father-in-law of Viola and also a cherished grandad of Charlotte, Jessica and Natalie. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at Poulton New Cemetery at 10:30am. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. Please be aware that the funeral service will be attended by close family only.
All enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool,
Tel 01253 302525.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020