SHEPHERD Ronald
(Ron) In loving memory of Ronald who passed away peacefully on Saturday May 9th 2020, aged 88 years. Devoted husband of the late Margaret,
loving dad of Bev and Pauline,
father in law of Dave and Charlie,
much loved grandad of Paul, Carl, Chris, Andrea, Caroline, Emma and Catherine, great grandad of
Caitlin, Casey, Tobey, Taylor,
Tom, Layla and Maisy and a good friend and neighbour to many.
"Sadly missed but never forgotten".
Please keep the family in your
thoughts on Friday May 22nd.
The cortege will pass
Ron and Margaret's family home
around 12:35 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020