SHEPHERD Ronald 'Ron' The family of Ron Shepherd would like to express their sincere thanks to family,
friends and neighbours for
the kindness and sympathy
shown to them during their
recent sad bereavement.
Also a big thank you for
all the donations to the
Alzheimer's Society.
Thank you to Fr Peter Clarke
for a lovely service, also a big
thank you to D Hollowell and Sons
for their sympathetic and
dignified service.
Finally a heartfelt thank you to
St Stephen's Nursing Home for
the loving care and friendship
they gave Ron in his final years.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2020