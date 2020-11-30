|
WEATHERILL Ronald On November 24th, 2020, peacefully in Victoria Hospital,
aged 89 years and
of St Annes-on-Sea.
The dearly loved husband of Phil, loving father of Leanne and
a very dear father in law,
grandad and brother in law.
'Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends'
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Friday December 4th
at 10.30 a.m.
Due to current circumstances attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
The Donkey Sanctuary
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020