WILSON Ronald
( Life Member of Fleetwood Badminton Club ) Peacefully in a care home in Yelverton, Devon on Wednesday August 12th 2020, aged 96 years.

Loving husband of the late Betty and dearly loved father of Alan.
"Ron was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed".

Private service, due to coronavirus restrictions, to be held at Weston Mill, Plymouth on September 10th 2020 at 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to Morris Bros. Funeral Directors, The Old Bedford Foundry, Lakeside, Tavistock, Devon PL19 0AZ Tel. 01822 612023. (www.morrisbros.co.uk)
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020
