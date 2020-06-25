|
LAWRIE Rosemary Christine After a long illness,
Rosie passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on
Monday 15th June 2020,
aged 66 years.
Dearly loved husband of Bill,
much loved mum of Paul and Karen, Lianne and Pete,
cherished nana of Lauren, Terri, Toni, Charli, Ellie, Cassidy and Cydney, great grandma of Marley and Chase who was born recently and Rosie was able to have
a hug and hold him.
Step mum of Suzanne and Nicola and westie Molly.
Please keep Rosemary and her family in your thoughts on Wednesday 1st July at 11:00am, when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
57 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 25, 2020