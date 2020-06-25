Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Lawrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Lawrie

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Lawrie Notice
LAWRIE Rosemary Christine After a long illness,
Rosie passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on
Monday 15th June 2020,
aged 66 years.

Dearly loved husband of Bill,
much loved mum of Paul and Karen, Lianne and Pete,
cherished nana of Lauren, Terri, Toni, Charli, Ellie, Cassidy and Cydney, great grandma of Marley and Chase who was born recently and Rosie was able to have
a hug and hold him.
Step mum of Suzanne and Nicola and westie Molly.

Please keep Rosemary and her family in your thoughts on Wednesday 1st July at 11:00am, when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
57 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -