Roy Day

Roy Day Notice
DAY (Roy) On Thursday 10th March 2020,
peacefully whilst at
his home in Blackpool,
Roy passed away aged 93 years.
A much loved son of the
late Annie and William,
a loving brother to Joyce and
the late Gerald and Agnes and
a dear uncle to Jan, Paul,
Vicki and Nicole.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Friday
27th March 2020 at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys,
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
