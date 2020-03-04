Home

Roy Holker Notice
HOLKER Roy Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 23rd February 2020
aged 85 years.
A loving husband, dad,
grandad and great grandad.
"Roy will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends."
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 11th March
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund,
Cardiac Unit at B.V.H.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire Funeral Home
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
