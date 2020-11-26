|
|
|
LEADBETTER ROY Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Sunday 25th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband to Lyn,
much loved dad to Mark
and his partner Viv,
loving brother to the late Josie
and a dear uncle to
Gail and Sandra.
Roy will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 27th November
at 9.00am. Family flowers
only please. Donations, if so desired, in memory of Roy
to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020