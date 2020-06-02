Home

Roy White

Roy White Notice
WHITE Roy Passed away 21st May 2020, aged 78 years.
Roy will be greatly missed
by his children Mark, Kay and David, his grandchildren Dan,
Jake, Laura, Lucy and Alice also
his great granddaughter Harriet.
He will be fondly missed
by all who knew him.

Private Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 8th June 2020 at 2.45pm. Donations, if so desired, to be sent to Cancer Research.
Any further enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
Kelso Avenue,
Cleveleys Tel: 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020
