WALL Sam Peacefully on 6th January 2020 with his wife and daughter
by his side, Sam aged 85 years
of Lytham.
Beloved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Samantha and Nick and dear brother of Winnie.
Sam will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service at St. John the Divine Parish Church, Lytham on Tuesday 21st January at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be sent
to Lytham RNLI c/o the
Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020