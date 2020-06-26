|
|
|
BOND Sandra Passed away in
Royal Preston Hospital
after a long illness on
Friday 19th June 2020
aged 73 years.
Loving mum to Paul, cherished grandma to Beau and Asa,
dearly loved sister to Susan and Steven, a dear sister-in-law to Brian, also a dear aunty.
Sandra will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday
30th June at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2020