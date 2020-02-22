|
|
|
WARD Seamus
(James) Passed away in Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 18th February 2020 with his family by his side,
aged 52 years.
Loving Dad of Erin and Seamus, beloved Son of Kathleen, Stepson of Jerry, loving Brother of Patrick and Mary and Brother in Law of Gary, Uncle of Melissa & Ciaran, Declan & Katie
'May He Rest In Peace'.
Donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
In Repose from
Monday 24th February at
D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool until Wednesday 26th prior to Seamus' repatriation home to Omeath, Co. Louth in the Republic of Ireland for his Requiem Mass and burial.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020