Sheila Bashforth

Notice Condolences

Sheila Bashforth Notice
BASHFORTH Sheila On June 3rd 2020,
peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 77 years
and of Penwortham.
Dearly loved mum of Stephen
and the late Mark,
and a very dear sister
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Wednesday June 17th, 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent
St Catherine's Hospice
or Macmillan
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020
