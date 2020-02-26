Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30
St. Christopher's Church
Blackpool
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
13:45
Carleton Cemetery
Sheila Bernstein Notice
Bernstein Sheila
(nee Hall) Peacefully at home on
10th February 2020,
Sheila
aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Sonny,
a cherished Mum, Mother in Law, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and a dear friend to all.
Service at St. Christopher's Church, Blackpool on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 12:30 pm prior to interment at Carleton Cemetery at 1:45 pm. Donations, if desired, may be sent to Macmillan
Cancer Care.
Enquiries, floral tributes and donations to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
