D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Sheila Beverley

Sheila Beverley Notice
BEVERLEY Sheila Mary Passed away peacefully in the care of The Farthings Nursing Home on Wednesday 15th January 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Beverley, much loved aunt of Janet and Helen, great aunt of Ewan, Kirsten, Naomi and Claire and great great aunt of Ruairidh.
Sheila will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
