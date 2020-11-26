|
SNOWDEN SHELAGH Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 12th November 2020 aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to the late Norman, much loved mum to Anita, Fay-Bec and Darren, cherished nanny to Bec-Fay, Antonia, Breanna, Estelle and Sonny, also a dear sister to Ron, Ann, Keith and Neil.
Shelagh will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place on Monday 30th November at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.30pm. Donations in memory of Shelagh to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director. All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020