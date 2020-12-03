|
|
|
SNOWDEN SHELAGH The family of the late Shelagh would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received at this sad time. A big thank you to Wendy for being a special friend to Shelagh, Fr Martin Murray for his kind words and comforting service and Heather Lea Florist for the beautiful floral tributes. Finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for the caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020