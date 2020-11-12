Home

JACKSON Shirley Shirley passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Sunday 25 October 2020.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Margaret, partner Tony, her stepsons Roy and wife Anne and John and wife Jean
and all her grandchildren.
A family service will take place at 10am on Thursday 19 November at Carleton Crematorium.
Any donations may be sent directly to Trinity Hospice,
Low Moor Road, Bispham.
All enquiries to
T. H. Fentons,
27-28 Rossall Road,
Cleveleys, FY5 1DX.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020
