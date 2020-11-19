Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Shirley Maxwell Notice

Shirley Maxwell Notice
MAXWELL Shirley Patricia (Trish) Passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday November 3rd 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Alexander, much loved mum of Carey and Sharron, dear mother in law of Craig and Kevin and a dearly loved nanna and great nanna.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday November 26th
at 2:00 pm.
With current restrictions numbers are limited in chapel
but please feel free to attend
and remain outside.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to RSPCA.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020
