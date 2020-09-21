Home

Sidney Hogarth

Notice Condolences

Sidney Hogarth Notice
HOGARTH SIDNEY Passed away peacefully
at home with his wife and son
by his side on
Wednesday 16th September 2020 aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to Nora,
loving dad to Peter,
cherished grandad to William and
a dear father-in-law to Yvonne. Sidney will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Monday
28th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 21, 2020
