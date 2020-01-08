Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Simon Morris Notice
Morris Simon Christopher Aged 51
The beautiful and much loved Son of Popsy and Barry.
Passed away tragically
on the 19th December.
Cousin to Chris, Jamie and Wayne. Nephew of Kate,Simon and Anita. Greatly loved Grandson of his lovely Nana Vi and also his Godparents, Chris and Tony.

Fly high our lovely boy...
Till we meet again.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Mental Health UK.

Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 2:45 PM.

Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
