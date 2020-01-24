Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30
St. Christopher's Church
Blackpool
Sophia Clark Notice
Clark Sophia
(Nee Hardman)
(Aunty Pat) Passed away peacefully with
her family around her on
19th January, aged 98.
Loving Wife of the late Tommy. Much loved and missed Mum of Billy and Mother in Law to Louise and Hazel. Devoted 'Ninny' to Samantha, Sophie, William and
the late Dean and Thomas.
Great Grandma to
Hannah and Mayzie.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Flowers welcomed.
Service at St. Christopher's Church, Blackpool, on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 11:30am prior to interment
at Carleton Cemetery.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
