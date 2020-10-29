|
|
|
FRANKLAND Stanley Hugh "Stan" Passed away at home on
Thursday October 15th 2020, surrounded by his loving
children and grandchildren.
Recently widowed by the passing of his beloved wife, Joyce, 65 years together. Adored father of Debbie and John, irreplaceable grandad to
Laura, Lewis, Rosie and Maddie, delighted great grandad to Hattie, dearly loved brother,
uncle, cousin and a friend to many in Lancashire and Liverpool.
"Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got till it's gone"
Funeral service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday November 4th
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu,
if desired to Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020