Helen Ashmore Funeral Service (Thornton Cleveleys)
7 Bispham Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DG
01253 853574
Stanley Hurley

Stanley Hurley Notice
HURLEY Stanley (Stan) Passed away
peacefully at home on
Monday July 27th 2020, aged 83 years.
A loving husband to Alison, cherished dad to
Anna and grandad.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday August 5th at 3:30 pm.
Flowers may be sent or donations if so desired to RNLI.
Due to the current Covid 19 situation, there will be
no wake at this time.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries please C/o
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service
7 Bispham Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, Tel:853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020
