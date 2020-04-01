|
|
|
DINE Stella Passed away peacefully in
Milton Lodge Care Home on
Friday 27th March 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife to the late Robert, much loved mum to Myra and Anthony, devoted grandma to Abigail, Sara, Matthew, Katie and Jessica, cherished great grandma and a dear mother-in-law to
Ken and Jane.
Stella will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service
will take place at Emmanuel Church, Lofthouse Way on
Tuesday 7th April prior to interment at Fleetwood
Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Flowers and all enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020