More Obituaries for Stella Dine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Dine

Notice

Stella Dine Notice
DINE STELLA The family of the late Stella would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions
of sympathy and cards of condolence received at this sad time. A special thank you to
Milton Lodge Rest Home
for all the care given to Stella,
John McClellan for his kind words and comforting service and Maurice Dowsing for the music and power point display, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
