Stella Russell

Stella Russell Notice
RUSSELL Stella Evelyn Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 3rd November 2019,
aged 83 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Derek.
Stella will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 10.00am.
Donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
