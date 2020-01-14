|
Hurst Stephen (Steve, Dandy) Passed away peacefully on January 5th at Trinity Hospice in Blackpool, after a two and a half year fight against Motor Neurone Disease. Steve aged 66.
Loving son to Peter and Doreen, loving husband to Yvonne, much loved dad to Ava, Sara and Stephen. A special Grandpa, Uncle, Brother-in-law and Friend.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 24th January at 1.30pm at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Trinity Hospice or
The MND association.
All enquiries and donations
to Box Bros. Ltd.
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020