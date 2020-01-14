|
NAYLOR Stephen David Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 24th
December 2019, aged 43 years.
Much loved son of Pamela and
the late David, loving partner of Lisa, Daddy Stevie of Sophia, devoted brother of Paul and
Susan and cherished uncle of Rebecca. Steve will be greatly missed by Christine, George
and all his friends and family.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired,
to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020