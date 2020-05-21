|
|
|
Smith Stephen Charles In loving memory of
Stephen Charles Smith
who died at home on the
15th of May 2020, aged 49.
Beloved husband of Teresa,
much loved dad and step-dad of Christopher, Ben and Claire.
Dearly loved son of Anita and Ian.
Adored brother of Lorraine.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Family only funeral to be held at Carleton Crematorium on the
2nd June 2020 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only.
Online donations to NHS charities.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road FY2 0NR.
Tel: 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 21, 2020