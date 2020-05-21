Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Smith

Notice Condolences

Stephen Smith Notice
Smith Stephen Charles In loving memory of
Stephen Charles Smith
who died at home on the
15th of May 2020, aged 49.
Beloved husband of Teresa,
much loved dad and step-dad of Christopher, Ben and Claire.
Dearly loved son of Anita and Ian.
Adored brother of Lorraine.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Family only funeral to be held at Carleton Crematorium on the
2nd June 2020 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only.
Online donations to NHS charities.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road FY2 0NR.
Tel: 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -