|
|
|
SUGDEN Stephen Charles (Of St Annes and
originally from Wesham)
Stephen sadly passed away on the 11th September 2020,
aged 63 years.
Dearly loved father of Paula and Maria, little brother of John, Joan and Ann, proud grandad of Lily-Rose, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
He will be deeply missed by all. Donations in Stephen's
memory are for
"Mind"
and may be sent to
the Funeral Directors,
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 01253 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020