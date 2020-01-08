Home

HAM (Steven) On Saturday 4th January 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst at his home in Bispham,
Steve passed away, aged 57 years.
A much loved son to John and the late Kath, loving brother to Brian and Michael and a dear uncle to Kiri, Robi, Bella, Gabi, Hazelle
and Olivia.
Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 17th January 2020 at
Carleton Chapel at 10am
followed by a burial at
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Mind c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
Bispham, Blackpool,
FY2 0PA
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
