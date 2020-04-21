|
SMALLEY Stewart William Passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday April 15th 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Darren and Craig, dear father in law of Jane and Diane, loving grandad of Adam, Jacob and Georgia
and a fantastic uncle.
Please keep the family in your thoughts on Tuesday April 28th. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance Fund. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020