CHARNLEY Susan
(Sue) Passed away peacefully at Trinity Hospice surrounded by loved ones on November 13th, 2020.
Sue of Poulton-le-Fylde,
aged 64.
Beloved late wife of Peter,
much loved Mum, Gran and Sister. Sue will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service and crematorium to be held for family only at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020