|
|
|
McLENNAN
Susan After a long illness Sue, passed away on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Roger,
dearly loved mum of Mark and Julie, dear mother in law of Caroline and Barry and a cherished nan of Donna,
Louise, Clair, Samantha
and Emma and a great nan.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 13th January at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the North West Air Ambulance Charity. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020