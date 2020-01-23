|
Meehan Susan Rosalie
"Little Sue" Passed away peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital on
Tuesday 7th January 2020,
Susan, aged 74 years.
Beloved mum of Aaron, Joanne and Christina and the devoted nanna to Josh, Molly and Ben.
"Susan will be deeply missed and always loved by all who knew her."
Susan's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 1.30pm.
Susan's family have requested bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Susan
to either The UK Sepsis Trust or
The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all further enquiries please
to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Tel: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020