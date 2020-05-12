|
|
|
Powell Susan Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 26th April 2020
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of Michael,
much loved mum to Stephen and David and Mother in Law to Joanne and Valerie. Loving Grandma to Rachael, Hollie, Emily and Jemima. Sister to Derrick and the late John, and Sister in Law to Marlene, Kathy, Mo, Pat, Nobby and the late Ken. Auntie to Karen, Elaine, Lynn, Paula, Diane and Joanne.
Sue was much loved and will always be remembered
by her family and friends.
Due to the current
restrictions a private family
service will take place.Family
flowers only, donations if so
desired to Alzheimer's Research
UK, either online to
susanpowell.muchloved.com or
c/o Box Bros,
15A Hawes Side
Lane, Blackpool,
FY4 4AP.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 12, 2020