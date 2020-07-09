|
WALKER (Susan) On Friday 3rd July 2020,
peacefully whilst at her
home in Fleetwood,
Sue passed away,
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Phil
and much loved mum to Steven.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A private family funeral
service is to take place at
Bispham All Hallows Church
on Friday 17th July 2020
at 12 O' clock.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to Dementia UK at
https://www.memorygiving.com/
susanwalker
c/o the Funeral Directors
All enquiries to:
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776 281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2020