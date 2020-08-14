|
|
|
Douglas Suzanne Fiona Died unexpectedly at home in
St. Annes on 30th July 2020,
aged 65 years.
Much loved partner of Drew.
Former Dancer and
friend to many.
A service will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church,
St. Annes FY8 1UL on
Friday 21st August at 11.30am.
Sadly due to Government restrictions a private cremation will take place afterwards.
Donations in memory of Suzanne,
if desired, may be made to
PDSA, Pet Hospital FY4 4AP
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020