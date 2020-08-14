Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Douglas

Notice Condolences

Suzanne Douglas Notice
Douglas Suzanne Fiona Died unexpectedly at home in
St. Annes on 30th July 2020,
aged 65 years.

Much loved partner of Drew.

Former Dancer and
friend to many.

A service will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church,
St. Annes FY8 1UL on
Friday 21st August at 11.30am.
Sadly due to Government restrictions a private cremation will take place afterwards.

Donations in memory of Suzanne,
if desired, may be made to
PDSA, Pet Hospital FY4 4AP
c/o the Funeral Director,

David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -