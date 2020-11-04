|
|
|
ROGERSON (Sydney) On Wednesday 28th October 2020, peacefully whilst in
The Alexandra Care Home,
Sid of Fleetwood
passed away aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Maureen,
much loved dad of
Mark, Paul, John and Stephen,
dear father in law to
Valerie, Michelle and Georgina,
loving nanny to Rebecca, Tom,
Joe, Oliver, Adam and Luke.
He will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Fleetwood
on Thursday 12th November
at 12.30pm followed by a Burial
service at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to Alzheimer's Society online
at memorygiving.com/sydneyrogerson
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020