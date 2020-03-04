Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Terence France

Terence France Notice
FRANCE Terence Terry, aged 82 years, of Freckleton, passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
29th February 2020.
A retired Lecturer
at Bolton Institute.
Loving cousin to Pat and Ann
and a dear friend of Muriel.
"Will be very sadly missed."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 12 March 2020
at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
or
"The Blue Skies Hospitals Fund."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
