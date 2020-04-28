|
|
|
McCafferty
(Terence) On Saturday 18th April 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton Cleveleys, Terence passed away aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad to Maria. Linda, Mark, Paul and Julie, a dear father in law Ken, Steve, Clare, Angela and Kenny and a loving "papa" to Lauren, Ellie and Oliver.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road
East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020