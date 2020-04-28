Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence McCafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence McCafferty

Notice Condolences

Terence McCafferty Notice
McCafferty
(Terence) On Saturday 18th April 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton Cleveleys, Terence passed away aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad to Maria. Linda, Mark, Paul and Julie, a dear father in law Ken, Steve, Clare, Angela and Kenny and a loving "papa" to Lauren, Ellie and Oliver.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road
East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -