|
|
|
MOSS Terrance Herbert Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Friday 7th February 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of the late Peggy,
dear brother of June,
proud dad of
Gillian, Caroline and Paul.
Much loved and adored grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held at
St Hilda's Church,
Carelton FY6 7NH
on Tuesday 3rd March at 11.30am
followed by committal
at Carelton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020