REGAN Terry Terry, passed away on
Tuesday 18th February 2020
at his home with his beloved wife Jean and family by his side.
He will be dearly missed by Jean, his family and friends.
Terry's funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday
5th March 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Trinity' the Hospice in the Flyde c/o and all further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EP. Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020