|
|
|
HEAP Thomas Frank
"Tom" Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of the New Thursby Nursing Home
on Monday 17th February 2020, aged 77 years.
Devoted partner of the late Val, loving and a cherished Pops,
step-father and grandad.
Tom will be missed by
all that knew him.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd March
at 11:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House
Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020